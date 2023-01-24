Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Holdings Raised by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE GPC traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $162.35. 27,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,814. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

