Genesis Vision (GVT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $689.07

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $573,119.18 and approximately $689.07 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.