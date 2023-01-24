General Electric (NYSE:GE) Short Interest Update

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,760,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 13,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.17.

GE traded up $2.09 on Monday, reaching $79.77. 10,879,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,262,459. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

