Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 10.5% in December

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 786.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after buying an additional 613,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,657,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,294,000 after purchasing an additional 371,563 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 327,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. 1,051,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,112. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 22.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.14%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

