Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Geberit from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $491.20.

Geberit Price Performance

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Geberit has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $68.52.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

