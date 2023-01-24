Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Short Interest Down 6.8% in December

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Gaotu Techedu stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.20. 2,161,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of -1.12. Gaotu Techedu has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.38.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

