Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,953. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $53.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.57%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,812,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,688,000 after purchasing an additional 73,073 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 51,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

