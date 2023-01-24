Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Down 11.5% in December

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 702,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Frontdoor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $29,742,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair cut shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTDR traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.64. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.15.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Frontdoor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 1,165.71%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Recommended Stories

