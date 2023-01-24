Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 13,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRSH traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.23. 2,172,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,328. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.08. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. Research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $66,948.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 110,166 shares valued at $1,555,696. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 46.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.