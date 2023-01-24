Frax Share (FXS) Market Cap Hits $763.97 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for about $10.45 or 0.00045391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $763.97 million and $210.45 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frax Share has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,086,643 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

