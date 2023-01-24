Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,531 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 130.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $551.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.00 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.60%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

