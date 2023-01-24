Foster & Motley Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,950 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 32,034 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Intel stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

