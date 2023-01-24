FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Citigroup

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $138.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FMC. StockNews.com raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.82.

FMC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $127.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99.

FMC Increases Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 7.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FMC by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile



FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

