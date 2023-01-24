Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Guy Chiarello Sells 1,063 Shares

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $103.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,218,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,361. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1,884.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4,203.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 143,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,488,000 after buying an additional 140,020 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FISV. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

