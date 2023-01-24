First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Decreased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,320 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.17% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. 188,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,940. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

