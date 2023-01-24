First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after buying an additional 1,272,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after buying an additional 805,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 161.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,626,000 after buying an additional 711,300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth about $56,849,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Price Performance

NYSE FRC traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.93. 265,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,428. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $181.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average of $136.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

First Republic Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.