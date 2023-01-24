First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in December

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FRC stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $137.46. 289,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,061. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.36.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the first quarter worth $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 65,859 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

