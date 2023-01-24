First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Lowered to $12.00 at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.98. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $159.75 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,296,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $188,806,000 after acquiring an additional 131,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,742,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,994,000 after acquiring an additional 274,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,143,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 889,800 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,855,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 169,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Featured Stories

