First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) is Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up 1.8% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.65. 403,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,864. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

