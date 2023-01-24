Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) PT Raised to C$9.50 at CIBC

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSZ. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.17.

Shares of TSE FSZ traded up C$0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.58. 342,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,667. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$8.17 and a 1 year high of C$10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$983.29 million and a P/E ratio of 17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52.

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$157.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiera Capital will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

