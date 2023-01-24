Fellaz (FLZ) Price Hits $1.37 on Major Exchanges

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00006011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $205,182.71 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fellaz has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Fellaz

Fellaz launched on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fellaz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

