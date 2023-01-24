Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 15th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.8 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $385.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $42.13.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several equities analysts have commented on FMAO shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 106,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $983,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

