F M Investments LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

F M Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 0.9% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after purchasing an additional 118,720 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,116,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,330,000 after acquiring an additional 202,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in Kroger by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,642,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232,121 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.27. 622,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,085. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.54. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

