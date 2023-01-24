F M Investments LLC Purchases 15,515 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

F M Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,422 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.2% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total transaction of $7,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at $196,139,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $192.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,880,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,731,438. The firm has a market cap of $478.60 billion, a PE ratio of 81.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.