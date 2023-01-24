F M Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Oracle accounts for 2.5% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last 90 days. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $89.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

