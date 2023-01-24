F M Investments LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.9% of F M Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $29,418.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick G. Enright sold 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total transaction of $743,513.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,898,345.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,258 shares of company stock worth $2,817,148. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.02. 66,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,014. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.63 and a 200-day moving average of $149.97.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $940.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.88 million. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

