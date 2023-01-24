Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,620,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 15th total of 8,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.82. 253,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,860. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $116.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

