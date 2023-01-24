Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives $99.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.89.

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $108.83 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.