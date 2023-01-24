Excalibur Management Corp Sells 1,901 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Price Performance

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.03. 7,091,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,160,465. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

