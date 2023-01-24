Excalibur Management Corp Sells 1,054 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. FMR LLC grew its position in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,489,935,000 after buying an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth about $65,112,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Southern by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,895,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,275,000 after purchasing an additional 768,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.15.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Price Performance

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,071 shares of company stock worth $1,333,545. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.08. 785,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,705. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

