Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 453 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,290,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,085,000 after acquiring an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,045,067 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after acquiring an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.78. 684,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,698. The firm has a market cap of $137.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.