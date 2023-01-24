Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 1,030 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup Announces Dividend

C traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.91. 3,255,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,634,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

