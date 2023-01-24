Excalibur Management Corp Invests $387,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GSK during the 1st quarter worth $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.45) to GBX 1,550 ($19.19) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.43) to GBX 1,535 ($19.00) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,023. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.60.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

