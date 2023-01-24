Excalibur Management Corp Has $948,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNW traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $73.50. 167,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.95.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.