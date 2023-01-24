Excalibur Management Corp Has $4.27 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.4% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

CVS stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $86.63. 4,005,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,895,918. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 102.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.