Excalibur Management Corp Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,636. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $92.71. The company has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

