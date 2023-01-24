Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.05 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 222,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,413. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

