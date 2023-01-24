Excalibur Management Corp Buys 112 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.21.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $4.00 on Tuesday, hitting $585.63. The stock had a trading volume of 316,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,969. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.72. The stock has a market cap of $244.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.39 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.