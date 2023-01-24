Evmos One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $142.35 million and $1.02 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002063 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Evmos alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.43 or 0.00410726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,628.52 or 0.28829938 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00590646 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.