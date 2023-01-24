EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 4.6%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.95. 1,023,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,688,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVGO. Northland Securities began coverage on EVgo in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on EVgo from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

EVgo Stock Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

