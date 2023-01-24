ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ERYTECH Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma Price Performance

ERYP stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.18.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

