Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Down to $11.37

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $10.40. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 31,633 shares changing hands.

Ermenegildo Zegna Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ermenegildo Zegna by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.