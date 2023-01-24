Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.
ELS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,968. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.
