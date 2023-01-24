Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 23rd (AIRC, AKAM, CHKP, DKNG, ERIC, FFIV, FTNT, MNPR, NINE, S)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 23rd:

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

