Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 23rd (AIRC, AKAM, CHKP, DKNG, ERIC, FFIV, FTNT, MNPR, NINE, S)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 23rd:
Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.
Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.
EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.
