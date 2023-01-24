Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 23rd (AIRC, AKAM, CHKP, DKNG, ERIC, FFIV, FTNT, MNPR, NINE, S)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, January 23rd:

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of. Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). Guggenheim issued a neutral rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S). Guggenheim issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

