Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Equitable Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,019. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable
In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Equitable
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equitable by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
