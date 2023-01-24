Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE EQH traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,019. Equitable has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,018.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Equitable by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

