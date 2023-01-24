Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1,027.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,542 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,047,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,974. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

