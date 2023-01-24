Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $80.47 and last traded at $80.86. 341,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,621,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average is $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 30.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after buying an additional 67,884 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

