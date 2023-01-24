Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to “Positive” at OTR Global

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $217.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.35.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $6.50 on Tuesday, reaching $221.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,283,822. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.97 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 850.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,387,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,809,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20,574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 610,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,521,000 after purchasing an additional 607,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

