Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Short Interest Update

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.35.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $12.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.87. 3,629,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,420,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.45. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $113.97 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

