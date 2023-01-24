Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $11.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.36. 4,013,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,445,810. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $113.97 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Advisory LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.35.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

